2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS

Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Diamond Cameron is recognized during the 2023 Sailor of the Year Banquet at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 3, 2023. The Sailor of the Year banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

