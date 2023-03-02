2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Marilynn Rawls poses for a photo with Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt while being recognized as the CFAS Blue Jacket of the Year during the Sailor of the Year (SOY) banquet at CFAS Feb. 3, 2023. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

