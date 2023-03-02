Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS [Image 1 of 7]

    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) color guard performs at the Sailor of the Year banquet at CFAS, Feb. 3, 2023. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 7624031
    VIRIN: 230203-N-CA060-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3140
    Size: 795.22 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS
    2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    banquet
    SOY
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT