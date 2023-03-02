2023 SOY Banquet at CFAS

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) color guard performs at the Sailor of the Year banquet at CFAS, Feb. 3, 2023. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP