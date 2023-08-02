Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis during an integrated mission sortie consisting of four KC-46As and three KC-10s at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force ready Airman training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    KC-46A
    KC-46A Pegasus
    TrUST Travis
    Integrated mission

