Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis during an integrated mission sortie consisting of four KC-46As and three KC-10s at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force ready Airman training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

