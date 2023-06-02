Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overcoming the odds, surpassing barriers

    Overcoming the odds, surpassing barriers

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. James Sills IV, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons section chief, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2023. Sills shared how he continues to overcome his neighborhood life expectancy of 21 years, showcasing his perseverance and utilizing his life experience through his leadership after 19 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 7623820
    VIRIN: 230206-F-JA727-0003
    Resolution: 5425x3574
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming the odds, surpassing barriers, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Overcoming the odds, surpassing barriers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    BHM
    overcoming
    surpassing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT