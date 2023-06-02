Overcoming the odds, surpassing barriers

Master Sgt. James Sills IV, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons section chief, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2023. Sills shared how he continues to overcome his neighborhood life expectancy of 21 years, showcasing his perseverance and utilizing his life experience through his leadership after 19 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

