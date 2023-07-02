An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over Florida, Feb. 7, 2023. The A-10 is a twin-engine jet aircraft designed for close air support of ground forces. The fighter aircraft has a wide combat radius and is employable in severe weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7623770
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-XY101-024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 50th ARS refuels A-10s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT