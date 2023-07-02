50th ARS refuels A-10s

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over Florida, Feb. 7, 2023. The A-10 is a twin-engine jet aircraft designed for close air support of ground forces. The fighter aircraft has a wide combat radius and is employable in severe weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

