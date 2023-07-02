Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS refuels A-10s [Image 4 of 5]

    50th ARS refuels A-10s

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over Florida, Feb. 7, 2023. The A-10 is a twin-engine jet aircraft designed for close air support of ground forces. The fighter aircraft has a wide combat radius and is employable in severe weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 17:41
    Photo ID: 7623769
    VIRIN: 230207-F-XY101-948
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.33 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS refuels A-10s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody AFB
    Air Refueling
    MacDill AFB
    A-10C
    50th ARS

