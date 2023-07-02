Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS refuels A-10s [Image 2 of 5]

    50th ARS refuels A-10s

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carl Peebles, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over Tampa Bay, Florida Feb. 7, 2023. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

