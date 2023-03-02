Meet the rescue swimmer who saved a man after a massive wave capsized a yacht

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Branch Walton gets interviewed by local news outlet in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 3 2023. Walton rescued a man in 20 foot seas on his final day of attending Advanced Helicopter Rescue School. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)
