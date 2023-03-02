Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the rescue swimmer who saved a man after a massive wave capsized a yacht [Image 2 of 2]

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Branch Walton gets interviewed by local news outlet in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 3 2023. Walton rescued a man in 20 foot seas on his final day of attending Advanced Helicopter Rescue School. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

