U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Branch Walton gets interviewed by local news outlet in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 3 2023. Walton rescued a man in 20 foot seas on his final day of attending Advanced Helicopter Rescue School. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7623746 VIRIN: 230203-G-AF140-2001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet the rescue swimmer who saved a man after a massive wave capsized a yacht [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.