An Advanced Helicopter Rescue School crew stands in front of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Feb. 3, 2022, in Astoria Oregon. The crew returned from a search and rescue case where they saved a man from a boat that was capsized by a breaking wave. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7623745 VIRIN: 230207-G-AF140-2002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 544.6 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet the rescue swimmer who saved a man after a massive wave capsized a yacht [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.