Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be safe out there

    Be safe out there

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Pfc. Ithamar Geffrard, Company F, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Brigade, stands as a road guard, Feb. 8, during morning physical fitness training. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 7623701
    VIRIN: 230209-A-BL368-002
    Resolution: 2379x2379
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be safe out there, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    road guard
    IMCOM-Pacific
    USAG-Humphreys
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT