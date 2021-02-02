Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House [Image 9 of 9]

    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House

    LAKE JACKSON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    LAKE JACKSON, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) David Youngblood, Assistant Superintendent for the Velasco Drainage District (VDD), delivers a presentation and fields questions during a public open house for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District’s Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. The public open house included an overview of the S2G Program and the status of the $703-million Freeport Project specifically, including details on construction contract status and the project’s path forward. Galveston District subject-matter experts and officials from the non-federal sponsor, the VDD, were present to answer questions from the public. To increase the resiliency of the upper Texas coast, the S2G Program was established by USACE and its non-Federal sponsors, to deliver cost-effective and ecologically sound solutions to reduce risk from coastal storm surge to communities, businesses, and industry in Orange, Jefferson, and Brazoria Counties. For more information on the S2G Project, visit https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/S2G/ or https://sabine-to-galveston-usace-swg.hub.arcgis.com/. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 7623699
    VIRIN: 230202-A-ZS026-1239
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: LAKE JACKSON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House [Image 9 of 9], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House
    Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galveston District
    S2G
    Sabine to Galveston Pass
    Freport Project
    Public Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT