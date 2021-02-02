Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, Public Open House

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District held a public open house for the Sabine to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, Freeport Project, at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. The public open house included an overview of the S2G Program and the status of the $703-million Freeport Project specifically, including details on construction contract status and the project’s path forward. Galveston District subject-matter experts and officials from the non-federal sponsor, the Velasco Drainage District, were present to answer questions from the public. To increase the resiliency of the upper Texas coast, the S2G Program was established by USACE and its non-Federal sponsors, to deliver cost-effective and ecologically sound solutions to reduce risk from coastal storm surge to communities, businesses, and industry in Orange, Jefferson, and Brazoria Counties. For more information on the S2G Project, visit https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/S2G/ or https://sabine-to-galveston-usace-swg.hub.arcgis.com/. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

