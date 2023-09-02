ThursdayRuck

2nd Infantry Division Soldiers ruck across Camp Humphreys, Feb. 9, during morning physical-fitness training. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7623687
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-BL368-001
|Resolution:
|2365x2365
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
