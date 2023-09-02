Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #ThursdayRuck

    #ThursdayRuck

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    2nd Infantry Division Soldiers ruck across Camp Humphreys, Feb. 9, during morning physical-fitness training. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    #ThursdayRuck

