MCPON Visits Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 3, 2023) Builder 3rd Class John Wood, first lieutenant, Naval Academy Preparatory School, asks Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea a question during an E-6 and below all-hands call on Naval Station Newport, Feb. 3, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

