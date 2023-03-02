Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 3, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an E-6 and below all-hands call on Naval Station Newport, Feb. 3, 2023. During the all-hands call, Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional development, character development and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    This work, MCPON Visits Newport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    Newport
    NAVSTA Newport
    Honea

