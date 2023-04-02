Col. Stephen Lanier, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tracy Cornett, 916th ARW command chief, present Master Sgt. Denise Hixson, 916th ARW first sergeant, center, the 916th ARW First Sergeant of the Year award during the 916th ARW Annual Awards Ceremony in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023. Each year, 14 units nominate their best Airmen, and, after a competitive decision process, nine awards are given. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:42 Photo ID: 7623674 VIRIN: 230204-F-QH602-1091 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.68 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 916 ARW presents annual awards [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.