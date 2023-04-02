916 ARW presents annual awards

Col. Stephen Lanier, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tracy Cornett, 916th ARW command chief, present Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Barnes, 916th Maintenance Group commander’s support staff, center, the 916th ARW Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award during the 916th ARW Annual Awards Ceremony in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023. Each year, 14 units nominate their best Airmen, and, after a competitive decision process, nine awards are given. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

