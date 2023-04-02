Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    916 ARW presents annual awards [Image 7 of 9]

    916 ARW presents annual awards

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Stephen Lanier, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tracy Cornett, 916th ARW command chief, present Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Barnes, 916th Maintenance Group commander’s support staff, center, the 916th ARW Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award during the 916th ARW Annual Awards Ceremony in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023. Each year, 14 units nominate their best Airmen, and, after a competitive decision process, nine awards are given. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7623671
    VIRIN: 230204-F-QH602-1095
    Resolution: 7762x5175
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916 ARW presents annual awards [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards
    916 ARW presents annual awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    winner
    916th ARW
    Annual Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT