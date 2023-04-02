Sgt. Nicholas Jepsen and Spc. Victoria Fatukasi, vocalists, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, performed “Locked out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars during the Ilopango Airshow outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



“Music is a universal language,” said Jepsen. “It’s something that helps us bridge the gap between cultures.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 7623422 VIRIN: 230204-Z-KB362-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.91 MB Location: SV Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.