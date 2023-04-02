Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Universal Language [Image 11 of 12]

    The Universal Language

    EL SALVADOR

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Taylor Webb, flutist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, plays for a crowd during the unit’s performance in the opening ceremony at the Ilopango Airshow outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.

    Webb, a member of the woodwind chamber and concert band, believes music has the power to communicate without words while connecting people from all backgrounds and was excited to play for the attendees of the air show. “I believe music breeches language and other cultural barriers,” said Webb. “Sharing music as a member of the Guard helps show a positive authenticity of Americans.”

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    TAGS

    El Salvador
    State Partnership
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    39th Army Band
    Ilpoango Air Show

