The Universal Language

Spc. Taylor Webb, flutist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, plays for a crowd during the unit’s performance in the opening ceremony at the Ilopango Airshow outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



Webb, a member of the woodwind chamber and concert band, believes music has the power to communicate without words while connecting people from all backgrounds and was excited to play for the attendees of the air show. “I believe music breeches language and other cultural barriers,” said Webb. “Sharing music as a member of the Guard helps show a positive authenticity of Americans.”

