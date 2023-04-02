The Universal Language

Members of the 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, perform the National Anthems of the United States of America and El Salvador during the opening ceremony at the Ilopango Airshow in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



The unit returned to perform at Central America’s largest air show after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. This is the band’s third performance at the Ilopango Airshow in the last few years, and it’s members value the opportunity to foster and develop relationships.



Sgt. Zachary Joy, saxophonist and guitarist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, expresses the importance of using music to build relationships. “I feel this trip is important because it allows not only the band but the guard as a whole to expand their audience and build positive relationships,” said Joy. “Building relations with music helps us connect in an extremely beneficial way.”

