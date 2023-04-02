Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Universal Language [Image 10 of 12]

    The Universal Language

    EL SALVADOR

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, perform the National Anthems of the United States of America and El Salvador during the opening ceremony at the Ilopango Airshow in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.

    The unit returned to perform at Central America’s largest air show after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. This is the band’s third performance at the Ilopango Airshow in the last few years, and it’s members value the opportunity to foster and develop relationships.

    Sgt. Zachary Joy, saxophonist and guitarist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, expresses the importance of using music to build relationships. “I feel this trip is important because it allows not only the band but the guard as a whole to expand their audience and build positive relationships,” said Joy. “Building relations with music helps us connect in an extremely beneficial way.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:18
    Photo ID: 7623420
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-KB362-1004
    Resolution: 4859x3510
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: SV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language
    The Universal Language

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    El Salvador
    State Partnership
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    39th Army Band
    Ilpoango Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT