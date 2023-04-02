Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer, drummer and production director, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, has a bird's eye view of the sunset and the crowd during the band's performance of “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



Selmer also serves as a platoon sergeant and guides music selection development. With all of his roles, he still enjoys the connection between music and relationship building the most. “My favorite part of my Army job is playing world-class instruments with great friends,” said Selmer. “We get to have fun while maintaining a positive U.S. presence in El Salvador, which plays a key role in our relationship for national defense.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7623419 VIRIN: 230204-Z-KB362-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.24 MB Location: SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.