The Universal Language

Sgt. Nicholas Jepsen, vocalist and trumpeter, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, excites young fans with a high five after the band’s performance at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



The girl's father, Rigorio Santos, said they did not expect the American Army Band to be so incredible. “The girls like the way they sing,” said Santos. “We are having so much fun.”

