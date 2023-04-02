Spc. Victoria Fatukasi, vocalist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, captivates an audience of spectators with her vocal rendition of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, during the band’s performance at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



This was Fatukasi’s first trip to El Salvador; she was amazed by how welcoming and enthusiastic the Salvadorians have been. “In all of my years of performing, tonight was a peak and, without a doubt, one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Fatukasi. “Playing for that many people with their incredible energy, I don’t know that I could ever put my gratitude into words.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7623417 VIRIN: 230204-Z-KB362-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.2 MB Location: SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.