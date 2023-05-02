Attendees sing along with the 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during their second performance at the Ilopango Airshow in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 5.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7623376 VIRIN: 230205-Z-KB362-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.83 MB Location: SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.