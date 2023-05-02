The Universal Language

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Benoit, trombonist, vocalist, and platoon sergeant, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, jumps on the microphone for a special performance of “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 5.



“Our mission here was a humanitarian mission,” said Benoit. “We were connecting with the local population to show that we are their ally and friend.”. “We are here to build on partnerships that have been established in El Salvador for years,” he added. “We successfully executed that mission.”

