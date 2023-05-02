Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer, a drummer and production director, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, uses his drum pad to add special effects during the band's performance of “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheran, at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 5.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7623374 VIRIN: 230205-Z-KB362-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 29.56 MB Location: SV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Universal Language [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.