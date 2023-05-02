The Universal Language

Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer, a drummer and production director, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, uses his drum pad to add special effects during the band's performance of “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheran, at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 5.
|02.05.2023
|02.08.2023 15:17
|7623374
|230205-Z-KB362-1004
|6720x4480
|29.56 MB
|SV
|0
|0
