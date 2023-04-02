The Universal Language

Warrant Officer Franklin Montenegro, commander of the 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, performs his solo during the band's rendition of “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 4.



“As a musician and a performer, it is very exciting to be back on the stage in El Salvador,” said Montenegro. “All of those long rehearsals and everything that we have to do to get there, it’s so worth it. The energy during the performance was crazy, and we had so much fun together on stage.”

