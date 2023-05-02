Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Universal Language [Image 2 of 12]

    The Universal Language

    EL SALVADOR

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Victoria Fatukasi, vocalist, 39th Army Band, New Hampshire Army National Guard, sings to an audience during the band’s performance at the Ilopango Airshow, outside the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 5.

    “Our second performance was even more amazing than the first because we were still thriving off the adrenaline,” said Fatukasi. “I felt like a rockstar and am so thankful for this experience.”

    El Salvador
    State Partnership
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    39th Army Band
    Ilpoango Air Show

