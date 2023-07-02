Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Space RCO hosts all-call

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Space Rapid Capabilities Office hosted an all-call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023. During the all-call, leadership discussed the new mission statement, organizational hierarchy, and presented awards. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    All-Call
    Team Kirtland
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office

