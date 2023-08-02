Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army civilian reflects on three decades of service at Fort Leavenworth

    Army civilian reflects on three decades of service at Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Scott Lackey, Program Manager (Sustainment) for the Mission Command Center of Excellence, poses for a photo outside their headquarters building.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 7623364
    VIRIN: 230208-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 4200x2848
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army civilian reflects on three decades of service at Fort Leavenworth, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army civilian reflects on three decades of service at Fort Leavenworth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leavenworth

    army civilian

    army civilian corps

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    TAGS

    Fort Leavenworth
    army civilian
    Center for Army Lessons Learned
    army civilian corps
    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT