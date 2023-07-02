Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Cape May Representatives visit [Image 7 of 7]

    USCG Cape May Representatives visit

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) hosted representatives from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Cape May Training Center to provide a better understanding of recruit training, with an emphasis on Sailor for Life and Warrior Toughness training. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 7623362
    VIRIN: 230207-N-LN782-2124
    Resolution: 6896x4597
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Cape May Representatives visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit
    USCG Cape May Representatives visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC Recruits Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT