U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) hosted representatives from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Cape May Training Center to provide a better understanding of recruit training, with an emphasis on Sailor for Life and Warrior Toughness training. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 7623359 VIRIN: 230207-N-LN782-2042 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.33 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Cape May Representatives visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.