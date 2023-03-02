Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month

    DE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the 2023 Black History Month Proclamation Signing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2023. This year's theme, "Inspiring Change," celebrates the contributions of African Americans to overcoming racial inequities and promoting opportunities for equal advancement within the Black community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 7623269
    VIRIN: 230203-F-IF976-1012
    Resolution: 2982x3972
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month
    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month
    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month
    Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    BHM
    AAHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT