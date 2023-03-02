Dover AFB recognizes Black History Month

Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the 2023 Black History Month Proclamation Signing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2023. This year's theme, "Inspiring Change," celebrates the contributions of African Americans to overcoming racial inequities and promoting opportunities for equal advancement within the Black community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

