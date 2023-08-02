Capt. Steve Aboona, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda, speaks during an all hands call in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 8, 2023. NMRTC, Bethesda, leadership hold all hands calls every few months to hear from Sailors on ways to improve the command or what they would like to see going forward. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 7623011 VIRIN: 230208-N-FH905-1036 Resolution: 4366x2905 Size: 4.41 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC, Bethesda, All Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.