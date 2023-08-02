Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda, All Hands Call [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTC, Bethesda, All Hands Call

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda

    Capt. Steve Aboona, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda, speaks during an all hands call in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 8, 2023. NMRTC, Bethesda, leadership hold all hands calls every few months to hear from Sailors on ways to improve the command or what they would like to see going forward. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    BUMED
    WRNMMC
    NMRTC

