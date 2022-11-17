NMCB 11 Seabees visit Ghanian School

221117-N-N0901-5003 NUTEKPO, Ghana (Nov. 17, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pose for a photo with students and faculty of Torzikpota D.A. Primary School, Nov. 17, 2022, in Nutekpo, Ghana. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

