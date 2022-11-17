Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees visit Ghanian School [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB 11 Seabees visit Ghanian School

    NUTEKPO, GHANA

    11.17.2022

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    221117-N-N0901-5002 NUTEKPO, Ghana (Nov. 17, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pose for a photo with students and faculty of Torzikpota D.A. Primary School, Nov. 17, 2022, in Nutekpo, Ghana. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

