NMCB 11 Seabees visit Ghanian School

221117-N-N0901-5002 NUTEKPO, Ghana (Nov. 17, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pose for a photo with students and faculty of Torzikpota D.A. Primary School, Nov. 17, 2022, in Nutekpo, Ghana. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7622695
|VIRIN:
|221117-N-N0901-5002
|Resolution:
|3952x2223
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|NUTEKPO, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
