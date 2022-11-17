NMCB 11 Seabees visit Ghanian School

221117-N-N0901-5001 NUTEKPO, Ghana (Nov. 17, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 donate school supplies, candy and soccer balls to the students of Torzikpota D.A. Primary School, Nov. 17, 2022, in Nutekpo, Ghana. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

