Souda Spotlight: Alexandra Karavasili

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 09, 2023) Alexandra Karavasili, a native of Athens, has a law degree from the Law School of National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She is an attorney based in Athens and a member of the Athens Bar Association. She was first

hired by the U.S. Air Force in 1992, then her position was taken over by the U.S. Navy in 1994. Karavasili provides legal counsel and services to NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

