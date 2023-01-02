Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Rainey RVCT Demo [Image 4 of 4]

    General Rainey RVCT Demo

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    230201-A-SV210-288
    ORLANDO, Fla. - Gen. James Rainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures Command, talks with active duty, civilian, and contract personnel who support the Reconfigurable Collective Virtual Trainer (RVCT) air and ground platforms for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 1. Rainey visited Orlando to conduct a town hall with the Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT) where he rolled out his vision for Army Futures Command, talked about prioritizing people, building the Army of 2030, and designing the Army of 2040. PEO STRI and STE CFT work together to streamline the research, acquisition, and fielding processes by collaborating with each other as well as the rest of the operations, science and technology, testing, resourcing, sustainment, and program/cost management communities. (Official U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 07:12
    Photo ID: 7622672
    VIRIN: 230201-A-SV210-288
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Rainey RVCT Demo [Image 4 of 4], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Rainey RVCT Demo
    General Rainey RVCT Demo
    General Rainey RVCT Demo
    General Rainey RVCT Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modernization
    PEO STRI
    STE CFT
    Army2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT