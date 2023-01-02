General Rainey RVCT Demo

230201-A-SV210-296

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gen. James Rainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures Command, sits in the commander position of the Reconfigurable Collective Virtual Trainer – Air (RVCT-A) for the Apache helicopter during a brief of the RVCT-A and ground platforms provided by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 1. Rainey visited Orlando to conduct a town hall with the Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT) where he rolled out his vision for Army Futures Command, talked about prioritizing people, building the Army of 2030, and designing the Army of 2040. PEO STRI and STE CFT work together to streamline the research, acquisition, and fielding processes by collaborating with each other as well as the rest of the operations, science and technology, testing, resourcing, sustainment, and program/cost management communities. (Official U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

