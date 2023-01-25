Lt.Col Robert Miller shakes hands with Chief of Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire, Lieutenant General Lassina Doumbia during a planning meeting to discuss the upcoming African Land Forces Summit at the Ivoirian Army Headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Jan 25,2023
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7622662
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-N1234-001
|Resolution:
|2008x1807
|Size:
|398.06 KB
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Hometown:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALFS planners meet with Ivoirian counterparts, by Neil Ruggiero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Planning continues for ALFS 23 in Cote d’Ivoire
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT