ALFS planners meet with Ivoirian counterparts

Lt.Col Robert Miller shakes hands with Chief of Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire, Lieutenant General Lassina Doumbia during a planning meeting to discuss the upcoming African Land Forces Summit at the Ivoirian Army Headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Jan 25,2023

