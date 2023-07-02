USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230207-N-UI066-1029 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 7, 2023) Airman Evan Rowe, right, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Patrick Damen, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), lower an American flag as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, departs Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit, Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

