USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230207-N-OX847-1059 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 7, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, departs Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit, Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023