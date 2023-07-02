Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Piraeus, Greece [Image 13 of 16]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230207-N-IX644-1118 PIRAEUS, GREECE (Feb. 7, 2023) Seaman Francesco Damato, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), tightens a bolt on the stern dock as the ship departs Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

