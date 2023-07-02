230207-N-OX847-1057 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 7, 2023) F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, chained to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, departs Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit, Feb. 7, 2023. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.