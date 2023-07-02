USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Piraeus, Greece

230207-N-IX644-1044 PIRAEUS, GREECE (Feb. 7, 2023) Seaman Jonathan Barton, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), heaves chain as the ship departs Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

