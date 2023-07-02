USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230207-N-EL850-1152 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 7, 2023) Operation Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne Hale, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), stands lookout watch as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, depart Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

